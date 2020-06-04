Dennis Russenberger, age 80, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe, www.mcbridechapel.com
Dennis Russenberger
