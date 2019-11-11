Clarence “C.J.” Andresen, Jr., age 87 and lifelong member of Le Sueur, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Le Sueur. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Clarence "C.J." Andresen, Jr.
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Public has questions answered at public hearing for Le Center 2020 street project
- LS-H School Board moves to remove ban on rewarding students with food
- Cleveland’s Anders Early Learning Center fulfills childcare need
- Cleveland students present All-School play subText
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey
- Support for Dan Feehan
- Veterans Day program scheduled in Le Sueur and Henderson
- Le Sueur-Henderson hosts banquet for cross country team
- Le Sueur City Council orders Hwy. 112 improvement project; road switches to county control
- LS-H meets goals for achievement gap, graduation; falls short on kindergarten readiness
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.