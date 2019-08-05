Mary Elsie Krekelberg, age 90 of Le Sueur, died on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019 at the Ridgeview Medical Center. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, koldenfuneralhome.com.
Mary Elsie Krekelberg
