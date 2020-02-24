Jill E. Tellijohn, age 76 of Le Sueur, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur, MN. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Jill E. Tellijohn
