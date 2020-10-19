Cinthia Adams Ellis, 44 of Farmington, formerly of Le Sueur, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. Arrangements are pending with the Kolden Funeral Home. koldenfh@yahoo.com
Cinthia Adams Ellis
