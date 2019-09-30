Ronald Carl Wiese, age 83 formerly of rural LeSueur died on Thursday at Fairview-Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. Arrangements by Kolden Fuenral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com.
Ronald Carl Wiese
