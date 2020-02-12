Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. High 31F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.