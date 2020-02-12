Marlene Walsten, 76, of Savage formerly of Le Sueur, died Monday, February 10, 2020. Arrangements by Kolden Funeral Home, www.koldenfuneralhome.com
Marlene Walsten
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Another Park Elementary boiler breaks down; School Board purchases new parts
- Le Sueur County to host Senate District 20 DFL debate
- Big winnings, small pickings at German Jefferson Ice Fishing Contest
- A look inside new Le Center business Carriage House Senior Living
- St. Peter Hy-Vee won't be open 24 hours, as company changes schedule
- 39-year Le Sueur librarian Dianne Pinney announces September retirement
- Le Sueur City Council pursues power line and Community Center projects
- Six TCU athletes sign with universities on same day
- Pam Williams named as new Regional Vice President of Ridgeview
- Cleveland crowns Snow Week royalty
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 12
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.