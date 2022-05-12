Vianey Flores Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Tri-City United High SchoolParents Names: Norma Flores and Noe FloresFuture Plans: Attending Normandale Community College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norma Flores Tri-city United High School Name School Parents Future Attending Normandale Community College Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments