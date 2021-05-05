Brianna Sippo May 5, 2021 May 5, 2021 Updated 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Le Sueur-Henderson High SchoolParents: Doni and Jody SippoFuture Plans: Attend South Central College for MultiMedia Technology Le Sueur-Henderson High SchoolParents:Future Plans: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags 2021 Virtual Ls-h Grad Section Le Sueur-henderson High School Jody Sippo Parents Future Attend South Central College For Multimedia Technology Brianna Sippo Recommended for you Load comments