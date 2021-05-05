Thomas Rybus May 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Le Sueur-Henderson High SchoolParents: Cary Rybus, Jill RybusFuture Plans: go to winona state in the I-Design, then work as a comic book artist Le Sueur-Henderson High SchoolParents:Future Plans: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags 2021 Virtual Ls-h Grad Section I-design Plan Art Artist Le Sueur-henderson High School State Future Thomas Rybus Recommended for you Load comments