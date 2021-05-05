Zachary Plonske May 5, 2021 May 5, 2021 Updated 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Le Sueur-Henderson High SchoolParents: Jim and Tess Pionske Future Plans: Go off to tech school to get certified for welding Le Sueur-Henderson High SchoolParents:Future Plans: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags 2021 Virtual Ls-h Grad Section Jim Tess Pionske Le Sueur-henderson High School Plan Parents Tech Zachary Plonske Recommended for you Load comments