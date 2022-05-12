Devin Filter Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Tri-City United High SchoolParents Names: Jessie and Andy FilterFuture Plans: Attending South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessie Tri-city United High School Andy Filter School Name Parents Future School Of Mines And Technology Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments