Co-head coaches: Shaun Timmerman and Paul Norgren, fourth year
Assistant coaches: Jade Caponi, Brennan Rutt and Gaige Giles.
“Our team and individual section tournaments are always one of the toughest in Class AA. It always provides great competition and a great atmosphere. Year in and year out, it never disappoints. We are really hoping we get to experience that again in March.” — Shaun Timmerman / Paul Norgren
KEY PLAYERS
Seniors: Brant LeMieux, Caden O’Malley, Cole Franek, Marco Reyes, Chris Johnson and Riley Skluzacek.
Juniors: Eli Viskocil, Kolton Duff, Parker Hanson and Kaden Malecha.
Sophomores: Blake Herman and Gavin Sherman.
Freshmen: Griffin LeMieux, Nate Blaschko and Karson Malecha.
8th: Tucker Skluzacek, Lucas Filter, Keegan O’Meara, Gage Factor, Trista Gessler, Toren Kelly and Cowen Bruzek.
7th: Owen Delander, Ethan Roisland and Landon Helgeson.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Every single wrestler works too hard in practice to be overlooked. We have a lot of returning studs to our lineup, look at them to make an impact this year. We will also have some new faces in our wrestling room, we are excited to work with them each day and help them develop.
We lost a couple graduates, Caleb Whipps, Robert Bastyr, and a couple to moving, but we have a handful of incoming seventh graders to keep our numbers in the high 20’s. We have one returning state qualifier, and a bunch more with a good amount of experience.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Last year we finished 5th in section 2AA Team tournament losing a close 31-30 battle against St. Peter.
We had three individuals make it to the state tournament. One of those wrestlers, Caden O’Malley, placed third last year in the state tournament, and we are returning him this season. We are also returning three from last year who placed third at individual sections, just one spot away from being a state participant. Look for all of these seniors to make an impact this season!
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
This season, we are looking at a wide range schedule from Class A to Class AAA teams. We are excited to have some individual tournaments back in our schedule, such as Redwood Riot (Redwood, MN) and Rumble on the Red (Fargo, ND).