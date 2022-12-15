Head coach: Don Marcussen third year as the girl’s head coach at TCU and 34th year of coaching basketball at one level or another.
Assistant coaches: Lora Angileno
ROSTER
Alexis Marcussen, 10; Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz, 10; Sophie Whipps, 10; Emma Skluzacek, 10; Samantha Tiede, 12; Grace Hennen, 10; Audrey Vosejpka, 10; Gabriella Dahlke, 11; Claire Hoefs, 9; Anne Coopers, 10; Kaia Krocak, 12; Bella Jones, 9; Ella Schmiesing, 9; Ava Flintrop, 10; Jacy Saemrow, 12.
KEY PLAYERS
Kaia Krocak — C: 6.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg. Expect increased all-around play now that she is healthy.
Alexis Marcussen — G: 7.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.0 stls/game. Defensive leader for us
Sami Tiede — G: 3.0 ppg. Became floor leader for us.
Gaby Dahlke — F: 3.0 ppg. Stepped up on both sides of floor.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Audrey Vosjepka — G: Healthy now so expect big contribution this year.
Emma Skluzacek — G: Came on strong at end of season, pick up where she left off.
Sohie Whipps — G: Will be a part of the rotation.
Ella Schmiesing — C: Will be a part of the rotation.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
5-21 record and 3-9 in the Minnesota River Conf.
Southwest Minn. Christian defeated us in the playoffs.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Team overview: we have a little more experience than last year so we should be able to step up our game. We have some nice height and good guard play so we can be balanced. Must increase our defensive intensity and make things difficult for opponent. We should be competitive each night.
COMPETITION
Conference favorite – Mayer Lutheran, Belle Plaine, and NYA are always strong each year.
Section favorite — GSL and LCWM both have solid players back and should be considered favorites.