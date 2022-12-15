COACHES
Head coach: John Rumpza, first year coaching basketball at TCU.
Assistant coaches: Rennardo Lampley, sixth year at TCU; Andrew Feddema, first year at TCU (Former HC at Cook County).
ROSTER
Luke Holicky, 11; Matthew Squires, 11; Abdoulaye Tandia, 11; Reggie Vosejpka, 11; Hank Holicky, 12; Mecca Nightingale, 12; Steve Odenthal, 12; Aven Prigge, 12; Nolan Readmond, 12; Henry Schendel, 12; Mason Vosejpka, 12; Devin Whiteis, 12; Connor Flintrop, 11.
KEY PLAYERS
Reggie Vosejpka, Hank Holicky, Luke Holicky, Nolan Readmond, and Steve Odenthal, among others are returning this season for the Titans. We have 13 total juniors and seniors combined this season, so we feel that we should be a team that is able to have experience and depth.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Mason Vosejpka did not play last season, but will be playing this season.
Connor Flintrop. Played on the JV team last season.
Devin Whiteis and Abdoulaye Tandia played on the JV team last season.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
The Titans are coming off of a tough season that resulted in a total of three wins, and a total of two conference wins. Losing many battles by a small margin, the Titans basketball squad was a competitive team, but had a tough time winning close games and finding success when it truly mattered. The Titans ended their season by having an early exit to the 2022 Section 2AA playoffs, losing to Belle Plaine 82-45.
2022 Graduates: Jesus Gonzalez, Fakouru Tandia, Jonathan Hurd, Adam Henze
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are very optimistic for our upcoming season. Graduating 4 total seniors, with three of those being players who had substantial playing time, we have lots of players returning that have either had large roles on the team, or have at least had a taste of what competitive varsity basketball is all about. We are doing our best to focus on what we are trying to accomplish right now, and to grow as players and the team that we currently have. We will not be projected to have major success in our conference or section by others in our conference or section. However, we believe that we can be competitive in our conference and section, even though there are several team within both that are very respectable. We expect the top competitors in the conference to be Norwood-Young America and Mayer Lutheran, and Maple River and Glencoe Silver Lake in the section, even though there are many other solid teams within both. If we play with exceptional effort, play together, and limit our turnovers, we will compete night in and night out throughout the season.
If we could have a top half finish within our conference and section, it would be an improvement to where our program has been for a while, so that is our minimum goal.
COMPETITION
I expect that the rest of the conference figures that we will finish at or near the bottom of the conference, and have an early first round exit from the playoffs again. We really think that we can compete with any of the teams in our conference or within our section, and if we play consistently and to our best ability, we will have a chance every single night. We expect the top competitors in the conference to be Norwood-Young America and Mayer Lutheran, and Maple River and Glencoe Silver Lake in the section, even though there are many other solid teams within both. Norwood Young America is also a section team, projected.
Mayer Lutheran and Norwood Young America are favored to be atop the MRC standings.
Maple River, Glencoe Silver Lake, Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial, Norwood Young America, and NRHEG are projected to be competing for the section 2AA championship.
We hope to be top competitors for both the MRC and section 2AA as well.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 — seniors
5 — juniors