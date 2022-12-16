COACHES
Head coach: Luke Wilson, second year.
Assistant coaches: Ben Wilson, first year under new management, 19 years of coaching total.
Other coaches: Scott Wilson, 28 years of coaching total.
I am confident we have the best coaching staff in the area when it comes to knowing what it takes to get a team to the next level, having knowledge of the sport and everything in between. Ben Wilson has stepped up to become the assistant coach once again for the Giants. Ben has served many years as assistant in the past under Scott Wilson from 2007-2018 but has been in the room since 2003. He brings many valuable assets to the program and knows what it takes to make tough, elite wrestlers. I am very excited to have him by my side this year.
A big figure coming into the room this year again is Scott Wilson. Scott was the head coach for the Giants from 2007-2018 but was assistant from 1991-2007. Scott is known to many as the “grandfather” in the room. He brings much experience and has built many elite teams over the years. It will be nice to have some of that old school wrestling back in the room.
KEY PLAYERS
Mark Boisjolie (senior). Mark has been a multi-year letterwinner for the Giants. He is lanky, but tough. He has good mat awareness and when he wants to can pull off a mean headlock from nowhere. He has a sincere and true desire to compete. I would say Mark is the underdog, you can never take a second off or you might get tossed to your back. He too is going to be fun to coach because of his reception to the coaching staff and willingness to try things.
Andy Genelin (senior). Andy has been a part of the wrestling program for many years. Andy is a hard worker and is very determined. He is tall and his length is going to be a real asset for some of the leg rides and turns I am looking to perfect with him. He has also been in the weight room over the summer and has gained tremendous size. Once he believes he is good enough he will be a dominant wrestler to fear.
Wyatt Genelin (sophomore). Wyatt is the kind of competitor that will not stop working until the whistle blows. His body can bend and move in a crazy way which makes him such a tough wrestler to wrestle which in turn makes his style somewhat unorthodox than most people are used to. I always say he would make a good contortionist. He has also added muscle to his frame over the summer which will help him a lot. Wyatt is always looking for points and I know is going to be eager to take on opponents once our schedule gets underway.
Dalton Wilson (8th grader): Dalton had a very impressive season last year and will be on everyone's radar. He was the only seventh grader to place at the state tournament which is a crazy feat to achieve at such a young age. He was 106 soaking wet last year while others cut from 120-113lbs so this year he will not be so undersized to the competition. He knows what it takes to wrestle with the elite and is looking to have another state appearance and be a state champion.
We also have a few returning varsity up and comers such as Peyton Tellijohn (freshmen), George Doherty (freshmen) and Colton Wilson (8). All three saw a number of varsity matches last season and placed high at a tough section tournament. All three have been in the weight room all summer and are looking to dominate on the mat this season. They have a lot of mat time under their belt and as their bodies mature they will continue to be win leaders for the team. They also have been a part of the program since they were young and as a trio are outstanding competitors that are fun to watch.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Potentially we will have a number of them. With such a young team as a coach I want to provide every opportunity for our wrestlers to have quality matches. I see Luca Greenig (9) seeing more varsity time potentially. He was out most of the season with a knee injury and looking to have a big comeback this season. Nick Larson (8), Andrew Lansing (8), Luke Miller (9) will possibly also see a lot more varsity time. This will all be dependent on getting quality match-ups, where our weights fall and how the team molds together. We have a number of seventh graders coming up as well as a few new wrestlers so it'll be great to have the various levels, personalities and wrestling styles in the room as we grow AS ONE, which is our motto.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Our record was 11-12 and finished with 11 wrestlers standing with a medal on the podium at sections.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Number one goal: As one, As a team. Even though this is an individual sport my goal is to mold the team as one unit. Creating a culture of family, brotherhood is something that strong teams have in the wrestling world, it's the background I bring from my experience at Augsburg.
Other goals include having a 3.0 GPA as a team for state notoriety through the MN State Wrestling Coaches Association, placing as many wrestlers at the section tournament and taking as many wrestlers to the state tournament as possible. As a team I want to be able to advance far in our section at the end of the year and make it to state for the first time in school history.
COMPETITION
We have a tough section. With teams like Kimball, Howard-Lake and Trinity, there are always high quality wrestlers that come out of those schools. We will be competing in the big Redwood Riot tournament late December, this will be a good indication on where many of our wrestlers line-up in comparison to section opponents and Class A competition. From a conference perspective, TCU will be back and strong with depth. Sibley East returns a few state- entrant/place winners.