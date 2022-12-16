Rhyan Fritz (12) is a great outside shooter and commands the court, Madi Wilbright (12) can shoot and drive and is a quick defender, Ava Wagner (12) has a huge presence inside, knows the game really well & can score inside and outside, Lexi Terwedo (12) has a nice outside shot and can fly up and down the court on fastbreaks, Brynn Biedscheid (11) has a nice jumper, can rebound well & can shoot from the outside, Morgan Gregersen (11) can put the ball on the floor to score layups & gets herself in position to rebound. Kelsey Wetzel & Naima Bravo will also see significant playing time this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
There are some very athletic young players that will see significant time on the C team to start the year, but will hopefully make their way to Varsity minutes by the end of the season. Teagan Graham (8) does a nice job in the paint, Tori Hutton (8) can handle the ball and is a good outside shooter, Anyssa Christ (10) is quick up and down the court and looks to get the ball any chance she can, Jo Kruse-Geifer (10) is quick up and down the court and is a great rebounder.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
2-10 in Conference, 3-24 Overall
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are hoping to improve on both ends of the court and would like to see a higher number in the win column. We want to go into every game to compete with whatever team we are up against. The expectation is that we come to practice every day to work hard and play for each other, to want to get better as a team and to enjoy our time together. If we get more wins after doing those things, that's a bonus!
COMPETITION
Our conference is always tough. We are hoping to compete, like I said before, but I expect Mayer Lutheran, NYA and Belle Plaine to be on top again this year.