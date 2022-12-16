COACHES
Head coach: Ryan Graff, second year as LS-H boys head coach.
Assistant coaches: Colin Everson, first year; Nathan Wentzlaff, first year.
ROSTER
Grant Adams, 11; Logan Feeney, 11; Riley Thelemann, 12; Brody Berndt, 10; Kyan Straub, 11; Daniel Schultz, 12; Ben Brahee, 12; Cayden Luna, 12; Dylan Graff, 12; Justin Terwedo, 12; Connor Schultz, 11; Bryson Steinborn, 12; David King, 11; Jack Steinborn, 12.
KEY PLAYERS
Returning letter winners are Cayden Luna, Dylan Graff and Grant Adams.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Senior posts Justin Terwedo and Jack Steinborn will be looked upon to contribute inside. Senior guards Bryson Steinborn, Ben Brahee and Riley Theleman will compete for playing time on the perimeter. I also expect sophomore Brody Berndt to step in and play a key role this season. Our junior group of Logan Feeney, David King, Kyan Straub and Connor Schultz has come a long way the past couple of years and I wouldn't be surprised if some of them are able to contribute. I also wouldn't rule out some sophomores playing some key minutes this season if they are able to work hard and get used to varsity competition.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Last year we finished with an overall record of 14-13 and lost in the sub section semifinals to Belle Plaine. We were 6-6 in the conference, which was a tie for fourth place. We lost four starters to graduation last year - David Gupton, Nathan Gregersen, Gage Bishop and Dylan Kahlow - along with Jacob Stolley and Zach Rojas. There are a lot of minutes to be replaced. I expect our returning letterwinners to play some key roles this season. We have a lot of kids out this year - 24 in grades 10-12. There will be plenty of opportunities for kids to step up and fill those minutes and the shoes of the seniors who graduated.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our main goal is to just get better every day. We will be an inexperienced team this year so there most likely will be some bumps in the road as we begin the season. We will need to stick together and play for each other to get us through those and minimize the negative impacts. Learning from those tough times will only make us better and we hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. Competing for a conference title and hosting a playoff game will always be some of the goals we have coming into a season.
Practice overall has gone pretty well so far. As with the start of most seasons, there are some highs and lows in practice. But the boys all work very hard day in and day out for the most part. I would actually say that might be our biggest strength. We have a lot of players who really work hard and give great effort - we just need to contain that in some situations and use it to our benefit in the most effective way. I also think our perimeter play will be a strength for us this year. Going into the first game of the year is always an anxious time, just the unknown of how we will perform. But I am definitely excited for it and I am looking forward to this season with this group of kids.
COMPETITION
I expect the conference to be much more competitive top to bottom this year. I think NYA, Lester Prairie and Belle Plaine to be at the top of the conference. But I also think those teams that finished at the bottom last year to be much improved this season. Glencoe Silver Lake will probably be the favorite in our sub section but again, I do expect that to be much more competitive this year.