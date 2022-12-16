211230 lcn spt Grant Adams.JPG

Grant Adams. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

COACHES


Luna, Cayden.JPG

Cayden Luna. (file photo/Southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments