327146384_1228340914468452_3601588156628929300_n.jpg

George Doherty prepares to do battle at state. (Photo courtesy of LS-H Activities Facebook)

Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling duo Dalton Wilson and George Doherty traveled to St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center to compete in the MSHSL Class A Individual Championships. The pair didn't get much help from tournament seeding however as they both competed against eventual podium finishers in the opening round of the tournament, leading to a day-one exit after falling in their consolation matches.


334316814_935525594120741_7464265519613364461_n.jpg

Dalton Wilson begins to feel out his opponent. (Photo courtesy of LS-H Activities Facebook)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments