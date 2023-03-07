Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling duo Dalton Wilson and George Doherty traveled to St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center to compete in the MSHSL Class A Individual Championships. The pair didn't get much help from tournament seeding however as they both competed against eventual podium finishers in the opening round of the tournament, leading to a day-one exit after falling in their consolation matches.
Wilson, the eighth-grade phenom, faced off against eventual fifth-place finisher Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford but completely held his own in the battle. Wilson took the match the distance but ultimately came up short, dropping the match 6-2 in a standard decision.
Upon receiving an opportunity in the consolation bracket, Wilson faced off against Pipestone Area's Brayden Burmeister who handed him a defeat via fall, ending his tournament run and season.
Doherty, a freshman, opened his tournament appearance against eventual third-place finisher Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola. Schimek proved too much to handle however, and defeated Doherty via fall. Doherty returned to action against Beau Robinson of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the consolation round where he was eventually defeated via fall in the final seconds of the third round.
While the end result certainly isn't what the pair hoped for, the future for Giants wrestling looks bright with a talented group of young men setting a high standard for the program.
120A - Dalton Wilson (40-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Novitzki (Holdingford) 47-9 won by decision over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-12 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Brayden Burmeister (Pipestone Area) 36-6 won by fall over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-12 (Fall 0:31)
195A - George Doherty (39-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Schimek (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 47-3 won by fall over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 39-12 (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Round 1 - Beau Robinson (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 31-13 won by fall over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 39-12 (Fall 3:55)