Glenville-Emmons’ 6-4 junior center Marshall Baseman racked up 38 points, and the Clipper varsity boys fell to the Wolverines in Glenville 67-54 on Friday.
The Clippers were behind 36-23 at the half.
With eight baskets from the floor and seven made free shots for 23 points, Blake Lyons led the Clipper effort. Carson Lyons had ten points, including a three-point basket. Kale Kelley had nine points, including a three. Gabe Sullivan had eight points, and Kyle Connor had two points.
The Clippers made 10 of 16 foul shots. The Wolverines didn’t put in a three-pointer and were 15 of 25 from the foul line.
Earlier, the B-squad lost 50-20. They trailed 35-13 at the break.
No Clipper who scored in the first half scored in the second.
Bode Bartell had two baskets in the first half for four total points. Nathan Strobel had a basket and a free throw in the first half for three points. Gavin Karels put in three free throws in the first half for three points. Nathan Seeman had a first-half basket for two points.
Nathan Brink, who only played in the second half, had a three pointer for three total points. Brady Bostic and Jordan Schmidt each had a second-half basket for two points.
The Clippers made five of 15 free-throw attempts. Glenville-Emmons put is six threes and was 12 of 25 from the foul line.
The Clippers travel to Lake Crystal tomorrow (Tuesday).