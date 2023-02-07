large_ab8ea56f-8b88-4b92-97d3-321c5975bdb6.jpg

Gabe Sullivan wraps up the ball inside. Around him are Jorden Rossow, Blake Lyons, Kyle Connor and Carson Lyons. (Photo courtesy of Patty Sullivan.)

Glenville-Emmons’ 6-4 junior center Marshall Baseman racked up 38 points, and the Clipper varsity boys fell to the Wolverines in Glenville 67-54 on Friday.


JVGEPatty.jpg

Alex Johnson, Gavin Karels, Nathan Strobel and Nathan Seeman on defense in the B game. (Photo courtesy of Patty Sullivan.)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments