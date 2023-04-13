Le Sueur and Nicollet county anglers can get an early start on the fishing season by wetting a line in St. Peter Trout Ponds and Seven-Mile Creek.

Trout Tyler Fellows.jpg

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Area Fisheries Specialist Tyler Fellows tosses a net full of rainbow trout in one of three St. Peter Trout Ponds Thursday in stocking for the opener Saturday, April 15. (Courtesy of Pat Beck)


Trout stocking Craig Soupir.jpg

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir sends rainbow trout out from a chute and into St. Peter Trout Ponds Thursday, April 13. (Courtesy of Pat Beck)

Patrick Beck is a former APG sports editor and a freelance writer. Reach the Southern Minn editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments