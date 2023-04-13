Le Sueur and Nicollet county anglers can get an early start on the fishing season by wetting a line in St. Peter Trout Ponds and Seven-Mile Creek.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stocked 1,000 rainbow trout in St. Peter Trout Ponds and 300 brown trout in Seven-Mile Creek on Thursday in preparation for the statewide trout fishing opener Saturday, April 15. A fishing license and a trout stamp are required.
The Waterville Area Fisheries Office handled the stocking in St. Peter Trout Ponds, and the Hutchinson Area Fisheries stocked Seven-Mile Creek.
While both provide fishing opportunities, the chances of success are much greater in St. Peter Trout Ponds. When freshly stocked, the hungry fish willingly bite on just about anything after getting hauled in the back of a truck on the road for 4½ hours from the cold water DNR Lanesboro Fish Hatchery.
"These things have been off food for about a week, so they handle better when we're transporting them," Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir said. "There is less chance of mortality, so they're really hungry. You can see them out there [in the ponds]. They're out there jumping and feeding right now. So pretty much anything an angler can throw at 'em. Even if you want to throw out a hook with a worm on them or whatever, you're going to catch 'em. People use grubs, corn, anything. If you throw a lure at them, they'll be hungry."
The fish tend to become smarter and harder to catch after they get used to being hooked.
"Especially after catch and release, they learn to stay away from the hook," Waterville Area Fisheries Specialist Tyler Fellows said prior to stocking trout Thursday for his third year.
It's even more challenging to catch trout in Seven-Mile Creek. The adult wild brown trout are bigger and more wary to bite, have more places to hide and are not in as great of numbers.
Soupir said Seven-Mile Creek is much different than St. Peter Trout Ponds.
"It's more of a managed stream with habitat improvement projects out there," he said. "It's flashy, so there's a lot of flow in the spring and after rainstorms. Later in the summer it tends to not have as much flow, so that can be hard for that stream. But there are brown trout that overwinter there, so there are year-long residents there."
St. Peter Trout Ponds are designed as a put-in-take fishery, meaning most of the fish will be caught shortly after being stocked, and few carry over from year to year.
However, three more stockings are planned. The DNR stocks a total of 5,000 trout a year in St. Peter Trout Ponds, which are kept cold and clear by groundwater. There will be 1,500 rainbows stocked the weeks of April 17 and May 1 and finally 1,000 rainbows in the week of May 8.
"We spread it out over a period of weeks because they can get caught out pretty quickly," said Soupir who in his 10th year supervising stocking in the ponds. "Fifty percent of the fish get caught in the first day. It's a very popular fishery. "
The yearlings weigh about half a pound or two fish per pound, which is a good eating size and provide enough of a fight to keep it interesting for anglers.
The stockings provide good fishing opportunities prior to the state walleye and northern fishing opener on May 13. It also is usually a somewhat slower time for pan fishing for crappies and sunfish.
However temperatures in the 80s causing early warming of lakes, rivers and streams, fish are actively feeding sooner.
"This gets people outside," Soupir said. "It's their first real opportunity to get out and do some fishing especially in southern Minnesota where trout are not common."