One day after crushing the Waseca Bluejays 22-1, the Tri-City United Titan softball team hosted the Sibley East Wolverines in a doubleheader. TCU managed to handle the Wolverines and picked up 8-7 and 9-2 victories, the third and fourth wins in a row for the team.
With the victories, the Titans are now 6-8 (5-7 MRC) on the season with four games remaining on the regular season schedule.
In game one, TCU scored individual runs in the first and second innings before Sibley East responded with a run in the top of the third. The Titans pulled ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the third however and looked to be in good shape despite a fifth inning run from the Wolverines.
Sibley East was not done however and scored five runs to take a 7-4 lead in the top of the seventh, putting TCU on its heels. Needing to put together a rally, the Titans came through in the clutch with three runs off a two-out rally to tie the game and send it to extras. The tying run came on an aggressive running play off a dropped third strike that scored Novak and Emma Skluzacek.
After a scoreless top of the eighth, TCU plated the game-winner in the bottom of the inning when Molly Closser was able to hit an RBI single.
Novak finished 3-4 from the plate with three RBI and two runs scored while Molly Closser finished 3-5 with an RBI. Alexis Hoefs, Savannah Squires and Lexi Factor each went 2-4 in the win.
In game two, things were severely less dramatic as the Titans scored in every inning with two runs coming in both the second and third as they cruised to the 9-2 win.
Molly Closser went 3-3 with two RBI and three runs scored while Novak went 3-4 with two RBI and her second homer on the evening. Christina Cruz went 1-3 from the plate but added another homerun to her stellar season.