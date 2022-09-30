Defense ruled the action Thursday night as the Tri-City United football team hosted the Marshall Tigers. Three quarters of scoreless action gave way to a frantic fourth quarter which saw Marshall overcome the Titans touchdown that opened the fourth, ultimately tying the game and pulling away to a 17-8 win, dashing TCU's hopes of victory.

