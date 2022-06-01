Returning to the New Prague Golf Club for the second time in as many weeks, the Tri-City United Titan boys golf team competed in the 14-team section 2AA playoffs aiming to make the cut for a second day of golf the following week.
As a team, the Titans finished 10th with a team score of 375 and only the top four teams qualifying and Adam Henze, who led TCU with an 87, was the first person to miss the cutline, effectively ending the season for the boys.
Henze’s 87 tied him with two other golfers from Jordan and Blooming Prairie as the field saw a lot of separation with scores ranging from 76 to 139 as wind whipped the course in the early morning.
Logan Blaschko and Judson Narum finished second and third for the Titans with scores of 95 and 96 respectively and while Ryan Westerhouse and Ryan Miller rounded out the team scoring with a97 and 98 respectively on the afternoon.
Reice Narum finished the day with a score of 101 to close things out for the Titans as the team battled through the conditions and the top-notch field of competitors.
With nobody on the boys team qualifying to continue play, the season effectively comes to a close with the Titans having won the Minnesota River Conference title and Henze earning all-conference honors finishing second-place as an individual.