It was a tale of two games as the Tri-City Legion baseball team opened up the 2022 summer season with a doubleheader against Cleveland at Ray Plut Field Friday night. The two teams combined for only four hits in game one as TCL would hold on for a 1-0 victory before Cleveland erupted for eight runs in game two to defeat TCL 8-2.
Game 1
With Nolan Readmond taking the mound in game one, TCL was able to stifle Cleveland's offense all game. Cleveland only managed two hits and while the TCL also managed two hits, they both came in the critical second inning.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Jayson Macho crushed a double into the right field gap to get to second. After a second out and a walk drawn by Joseph Aarre, Jordan Cruz jumped on a pitch and sent it into right field for an RBI single as Macho crossed home scoring the game's lone run.
Game 2
Game two proved to be an entirely different story as Cleveland, playing as the home team, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Devin Whiteis responded in the top of the second with a leadoff single before being brought home by Macho.
After another three-run inning from Cleveland, Reggie Vosejpka led off with a single but was put-out after Readmond hit into a fielder's choice that resulted in the out at second. Dylan Westerman advanced Readmond with a single and Readmond scored on the following play.
That would be it for the offense out of TCL though and with Cleveland scoring its seventh and eighth runs in the bottom of the third, the game was out of reach leading to the win for Cleveland.
TCL will return to action Friday, June 17 when the team hosts Belle Plaine in Montgomery with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.