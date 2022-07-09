Wednesday night, the Tri City Legion baseball team hosted the WEM Legion team with a doubleheader on tap in Montgomery. Game one proved to be a supreme oddity with TCL being no-hit, but still earning a 4-3 walk-off win before picking up the sweep with a 6-4 win in game two, playing as the road team.
With difficult field conditions to start the evening after a night of heavy rainfall the day before, the first game began with some rather sloppy play. WEM scored two runs in the top of the first with a hit batter and a triple followed by an RBI single.
TCL Managed to respond when leadoff hitter Nolan Readmond was hit by a pitch before Dylan Westerman drew a walk and a fielder's choice brought Readmond home. In the top of the second, things started to improve on the defensive end for TCL after an error allowed the leadoff hitter to reach, Readmond was able to catch the runner off the base where he was eventually tagged out by Devin Whiteis in a rundown.
Dylan Hollom led off the bottom of the second by being hit and two batters later, scored on an error from the shortstop, tying the game 2-2. TCL took the lead in the following inning when Whiteis scored on a sacrifice fly but WEM tied the game back up in the fourth.
With the game knotted up at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Max Krautkremer put the ball in play but a critical error from the second baseman allowed hit to ultimately advance all the way to third. Jayson Macho followed that up with a fly ball to center that allowed Krautkremer to tag up and score the game winning run, completing the comeback despite being no-hit in the game.
Game two featured much less drama as TCL wasted no time getting their first hit of the night with a leadoff single from Readmond and with six runs sprinkled through the first six innings, they managed to hold off a three-run fourth inning rally and eventually hang on for the 6-4 victory.