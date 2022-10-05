Over a five-day stretch, the Tri-City United volleyball team competed in a total of six matches, including the hosting of an eight-team invitational Saturday morning and afternoon.
Beginning the week with a sweep of Le Sueur-Henderson, the Titans split their four matches in the tournament, before hosting Waseca Tuesday night in a thrilling match that ultimately resulted in a 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 12-25, 25-19) loss to the Bluejays.
As a result of the stretch, the Titans stand at 8-11 on the year, with four regular season matches remaining on the schedule.
The sweep of the Giants Friday night was a lot closer than a sweep may initially indicate, with the first set going to the Titans 25-22, before a thrilling second set saw TCU pull away late to win 28-26, overcoming an early deficit.
As for the weekend's invitational, the Titans earned victories over Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, before dropping tight battles with Kenyon-Wanamingo and Glencoe Silver Lake.
Tuesday night's battle with Waseca was fought primarily at the net, where the block of TCU, anchored by middle hitter Kaia Krocak, routinely stymied the Waseca attack. For every clean look the Bluejays had, it seemed as though the block was causing two times as many shots to be adjusted or outright sent back.
In the opening set, TCU built an early 4-1 lead, but a 9-0 run from the Bluejays made getting back into the set a major challenge. Waseca ultimately held off a late charge to take the set. But in the second, the Titans once again had an impressive start, building a 9-1 lead.
The Bluejays slowly whittled away at the advantage, ultimately tying things up at 18-18. Waseca had claimed the momentum at this point and went on a 7-2 run to end the set and take a commanding 2-0 lead.
TCU would not be deterred, however, as in the third set, the Titans jumped out to a 16-10 lead to force a Waseca timeout. Despite the breather, TCU finished the set with a 9-2 stretch to force a fourth set.
While the fourth set was by no means a blowout, the Titans struggled to string together any large runs which ultimately allowed the Bluejays to pull away and earn the victory.
TCU will get some time off before returning to the court Monday, Oct. 10 when the team hosts the Belle Plaine Tigers.