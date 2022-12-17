Friday night's Minnesota River Conference contest between the Tri-City United Titans and Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball teams was a thriller down the stretch with neither team ever fielding more than a four point lead in the second half. With just under a minute to go and trailing by one, Nolan Readmond of the Titans played the hero with with a three pointer from the right corner that would prove to be the game-winner as TCU earned the 57-53 victory.
The three pointer for Readmond was only his second bucket of the night after originally giving the Titans a 46-43 lead with 6:18 remaining in the game. After a Giant timeout, Logan Feeney sent the LS-H fans into a frenzy when he drained a three from the right side to tie the game back up. Offensive rebounds, while the story much of the night for both teams, played a massive role in the final minutes with extra possessions consistently leading to scoring opportunities as the game remained tight.
The Titans, trailing by one with just under two minutes to go, drove through the lane but Justin Terwedo of the Giants set his feet and drew a charge to give LS-H the possession and with that Grant Adams drew a shooting foul and sunk both to extend the lead to three.
After a pair of TCU free throws on the other end, Conner Flintrop of the Titans stole the ball and was fouled, being sent to the line for a one and one. The Giants were fortunate that the first attempt of the one and one bounced high off the iron for a miss, but Reggie Vosejpka was able to get up and pull down the offensive rebound, leading to the kick-out to Readmond for the go-ahead three.
The Giant's next possession resulted in a turnover on a pass that went over the head of a shooter on the right and LS-H was forced to send Luke Holicky to the line. He went one of two at the line, giving the Titans a three-point lead with just over 10 seconds to go.
The Giants were able to get a solid look when Feeney took a step-back three but the shot came up just short, resulting in the Titans pulling down the board and being fouled with just a second remaining. After hitting the first, the second shot was missed intentionally and LS-H was unable to get a shot off, giving the Titans the 57-53 win.
For TCU, Luke Holicky lead the team in scoring with 14 points which was matched by LS-H's top scorer Dylan Graff.
With the victory, TCU is now 1-1 (1-1 MRC) on the season and will return to action Thursday, Dec. 22 when the team travels to Windom to take on the Eagles.
For the Giants, the loss drops them 1-3 (0-2 MRC) and they will also return to the hardwood Thursday, Dec. 22 when they travel to NYA to battle the Raiders.