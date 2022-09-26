9.29 Karen Ruiz.JPG

Senior defender Karen Ruiz navigates the ball past a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A picturesque Saturday afternoon in Montgomery was the backdrop to an exciting soccer matchup between the Tri-City United girls and the Triton Cobras. A two-goal outing from Lupita Lopez and a clean sheet recorded by Calley Stephens provided the Titans with a 3-0 victory. 

9.29 Guadalupe Lopez.JPG

Lupita Lopez sends a shot on goal for the Titans. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Nora Titus.JPG

Nora Titus sends a ball upfield to the offense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Danessa Buckingham.JPG

Senior Danessa Buckingham cuts off an attacker in the TCU zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

