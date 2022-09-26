A picturesque Saturday afternoon in Montgomery was the backdrop to an exciting soccer matchup between the Tri-City United girls and the Triton Cobras. A two-goal outing from Lupita Lopez and a clean sheet recorded by Calley Stephens provided the Titans with a 3-0 victory.
"We've learned how to play unselfishly," said TCU head coach Carey Langer. "It's been a long haul to get to this point, but the girls are starting to know that the more we trust each other, the more we can accomplish on the field."
The victory was given an offensive punch in the first half as Lopez scored not only the opening goal, but a second one that gave the Titans some breathing room.
"I love this team, it just feels good and celebrating together," Lopez noted. "I've been in this program for three years and we are making a lot of progress as a team."
As the game entered the second half, the Cobras were on the offensive but quick reactions on defense as well as good play in net from Stephens kept the shutout intact.
"We played them [Triton] and gave up a goal late in the game to lose earlier this year, so we worked to remain patient and stay off them while keeping in front to make them beat us face to face," added Langer.
The Titans did add a third goal midway through the second half when Kylee Schmitz navigated traffic in front of the Triton goal before sinking shot.
The victory improves TCU's record to 2-5 and is the second victory in the last three matches. The Titans return to the pitch Tuesday, Sep. 27 when they host the Jordan Jaguars in Montgomery.