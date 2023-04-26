Monday night, the Tri-City United track and field team traveled to nearby St. Peter for a meet featuring some of the top athletic talent in the region. The boys team would claim fourth in the eight-team field, scoring 104 points, while the girls finished fifth with a score of 72.
Highlights for the boys started with Marco Reyes claiming second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.62. Reyes improved his finish in the 200-meter dash, finishing first with a season-best time of 23.70.
In the 800m run, Dante Juberian posted a season-best time of 2:04.72 to claim first and followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the 1600m run, posting a time of 4:43.21. Michael Pichotta (11:20.20) and Grant Fitterer (11:32.60) finished sixth and eighth respectively in the 3200m run.
A trio of Titans placed in the top eight in discus led by Henry Schendel who finished second with a top throw of 119'4" followed by Jose Tappo who finished fourth with a mark of 112'9" and Luke Skluzacek who posted a throw of 107'5" to finish eighth. In the high jump, Lucas Holicky and Connor Flintrop tied for fourth with both posting a top clear of 5'6".
Juberian and Reyes continued to put together high marks in the long jump with Dante finishing third and Marco claiming sixth with leaps of 18'10.5" and 18'1" respectively. Tappo claimed second in the shot put with a top throw of 41'6" while Schendel finished eighth with a throw of 37'9.5". In the triple jump, Parker Hanson finished eighth with a top leap of 35'1.5".
The boys 4x400m relay team of Flintrop, Rafeal Balcazar, Reyes and Juberian claimed first place with a season-best time of 3:37.27 and the 4x800m relay team of Ortiz, Ruei, Viskocil and Pichotta finished second, posting a season-best time of 9:14.46
Girls highlights began with Allison Rynda claiming seventh in the 100m dash with a time of 13.82. In the 100m hurdles, Ruby Luna claimed eighth for the Titans with a time of 19.07.
Kaitlyn Hartwig posted a season-best time in the 200m dash, claiming second in the race and in the 400m run, Hartwig (1:07.25) finished fourth with Madeline Ruger (1:10.58) claimed eighth. Hartwig posted another top-eight finish in the 800m run when she claimed third with a time of 2:33.94.
In the 3200m run, Yasmin Ruiz claimed third overall with a time of 12:43.64. Kaia Krocak finished seventh in the discus with a top mark of 79'11". In the pole vault, Sophia Smith claimed third with a top clear of 7'6".
In the shot put, Kaylee Harkins finished sixth with a throw of 28'5.5" while Krocak finished seventh with a mark of 28'4". Alexis Marcussen finished fourth in the triple jump with a top leap of 31'7.5"
The girls 4x200m relay team of K. Hartwig, C. Hartwig, Flicek and Ruger finished second with a season-best time of 1:53.80.
The Titans are scheduled to return to the track Thursday, April 27 with a trip to Jordan to compete in an invitational with events scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.