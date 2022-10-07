Thursday night proved to be a thrilling affair, as the Tri-City United swim and dive team celebrated Senior Night while hosting Lakes International Language Academy. The competition came down to the final race to determine a winner, but it was LILA who held on to win 91-88.
"It was an emotional night for the Titans swim and dive team, as we celebrated our seniors," said TCU head coach Kristen Munden.
The seniors honored during the evening were captain Elle Sladek, captain Elizabeth Odenthal, Breanna Erickson, and Madeline Ruger.
In the 200-yard freestyle race, Sladek claimed first place with a time of 2:22.47, a full 14 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Mallorie Plut earned second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:50.07.
In an absolute gem of a race, Ella Schmiesing finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.63, a mere three one-hundredths of a second ahead of the second-place finisher.
In the diving event, Lily Traxler set a new school and pool record with a first-place score of 183.00.
Plut put together a team record performance in the 100 butterfly with a second-place time of 1:16.51.
Another school record fell in the 100 freestyle race when Schmiesing earned the victory with a time of 55.89.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Kendra Westphal, Kaylee Berger, Sladek and Schmiesing finished first with a time of 1:53.64.
Westphall followed up the relay win with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke posting a time of 1:24.06.
The final event of the night was the 400 freestyle relay where the team of Westphal, Plut, Sladek and Schmiesing claimed first with a time of 4:27.51
TCU returns to the pool Thursday, Oct. 13 when the team travels to compete in the Marshall invitational.