Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team hosted the Tri-City United Titans in a Minnesota River Conference matchup. What began as a tight matchup gradually gave way to a TCU takeover as the Titans would outshoot the Giants and earn the 56-41 victory.
The opening minutes of the game saw both teams struggle to consistently maintain control of the ball and setup offenses but with the just over eight minutes remaining in the first half, TCU held a slight 16-13 edge. The Titans would add nine points in the final minutes of the first half in a 9-0 stretch that gave them a 25-13 advantage, led by a pair of three pointers from senior guard Sam Tiede.
While the offense for the Giants picked up dramatically in the second half, propelled by a 12-point half from forward Ava Wagner, each run was met by a critical shot from TCU that kept the edge.
Audrey Vosejpka led the Titans in scoring with 14 points in the win while Tiede and Emma Skluzacek each added 10 points with Kaia Krocak adding nine points of her own.
Wagner led the Giants in scoring with 18 points Rhayn Fritz added seven points and Madi Wilbright tallied six as well.
The victory gives the Titans a 2-2 (1-1 MRC) record on the season while the Giants fall to 0-5 (0-2 MRC).
TCU will follow up a road matchup against conference leading Mayer Lutheran Tuesday with a home game against Windom Friday, Dec. 16 while the Giants will host NRHEG Tuesday before Traveling to Norwood Young America Thursday, Dec. 15.