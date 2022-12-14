12.15 Lexi Terwedo.jpg

Lexi Terwedo passes the ball past a defender to a teammate in the post. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Kaia Krocak.jpg

Kaia Krocak spots up for a three pointer. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team hosted the Tri-City United Titans in a Minnesota River Conference matchup. What began as a tight matchup gradually gave way to a TCU takeover as the Titans would outshoot the Giants and earn the 56-41 victory.

12.15 Brynn Biedscheid.jpg

Brynn Biedscheid sets up in the post for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)


12.15 Lexi Marcussen.jpg

Lexi Marcussen receives a bounce past outside the arc. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Rhyan Fritz.jpg

Rhyan Fritz drives to the hoop through contact. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Ava Wagner.jpg

Ava Wagner drives to the hoop after getting her defender to get tangled up. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Ella Schmiesing.jpg

Ella Schmiesing puts up a layup for the Titans. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

