Monday afternoon in Montgomery, the Tri-City United Titan softball team began postseason competition with the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers coming to town. TCU had no shortage of opportunities during the game, putting eight hits on the board, but it was BEA that came away with the critical plays to earn the 5-2 win, bringing a close to the Titans' season.
"The girls never gave up," said TCU head coach Kelly Jo Closser. "They fought the whole way and we just didn't get the hits to string together when we needed them today."
The Buccaneers struck right away in the top of the first inning with a leadoff single followed by a delayed steal. They scored their first run when a throw to first pulled the TCU defender off the bag, allowing that hitter to reach and then move to second when the throw home didn't arrive in time to tag the first runner. BEA then added a second run with single sent to the right center field gap but the Titans limited the damage by getting a foul popup to the catcher Cristina Cruz followed by a sharply hit ball to shortstop Lexi Factor who quickly tagged the runner attempting to advance from second to third.
Ellaina Novak picked up a two-out single in the bottom of the first for TCU's first hit of the afternoon, but a deep flyout to left field left her stranded and in the top of the second, the Bucs added another run with a pair of hits after a leadoff walk put the Titans in danger.
TCU put together a prime scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third inning when the Titans put runners at second and third after two quick outs to start the frame. The runners would end up being stranded though after a light popup to second brought a close to the threat.
Blue Earth Area added to its lead in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single that brought home a pair of runs after the throw to the plate went wide, allowing the second baserunner to score. TCU was able to put an answer on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Novak scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Titans then took care of things on the defensive end with three straight outs in the top of the sixth after a leadoff walk and immediately threated again in the bottom of the sixth. Payton Singleton beat out a slow roller to shortstop for a leadoff single followed by double to right center field from Adison Schroer.
The next hitter, Lexi Factor followed up the double with a bloop single into shallow right field but because of the arc of the hit, the runners couldn't go off the hit and had to wait which caused only a single run to score, cutting the Buccaneer lead to 5-2. The hits dried up for TCU though and the next three batters were unable to add to the lead as the at-bats resulted in outs.
With the game and the season on the line in the bottom of the seventh, the Titans only managed a single baserunner with Cristina Cruz drawing a two-out walk followed by the final out of the game, a sharply hit ball to second that was tossed to first for the force-out and the BEA victory.
The loss brings a close to the Titan season with the team posting a 6-12 (5-7 MRC) record with several highs and lows on the year.
"This year we had a young team," noted coach Closser. "A lot of starters came in without a lot of varsity experience and our biggest challenge this season was getting the players to all mesh together which by the end they did."
The team will also took the opportunity to say their thanks to the seniors after the game. Sydney Odenthal, Molly Closser and Ellaina Novak were embraced by the team with two other seniors, Savannah Squires and Ava Peterson unable to be present for the game.
"They were asked to do a lot and they will be missed," said coach Closser. "Especially all the experience and leadership they brought to the team."