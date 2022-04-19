After multiple postponements and rainouts, the Tri-City United softball team finally got the opportunity to start its season Tuesday night, and when the Titans faced off with Lester Prairie, the runs came early and often. After earning an impressive 16-1 win in game one, the Titans got out to another quick start in game two which they would win 18-3.
In game one, Ellaina Novak started in the circle for TCU and she would pitch all five innings while allowing only a single run and walk while striking out six batters.
On the offensive end, Novak helped herself going 2-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles while recording four RBI. Molly Closser, batting as the lead off hitter, went 1-2 with two walks and an RBI while scoring four runs.
Cristina Cruz added a 2-3 batting performance with a pair of RBI and a walk with two runs scored.
Game two began with a bang as TCU was the road team on the scoreboard and therefore batted first and with two baserunners on and no out, Novak absolutely crushed a three run homer to dead centerfield. The Titans would add two more runs in the first inning and despite a two-run second inning from the Bulldogs, the Titans were never truly threatened.
Alexis Hoefs started in the circle for TCU and pitched a complete game allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out nine batters.
Novak went 3-6 at the plate six RBI while Closser went 4-6 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored. Hoefs aided herself with a 2-3 performance at the plate and Mallorie Plut added a 2-3 showing.
As a team, the Titans recorded nine extra base hits in the two victories with one homer and eight doubles.
With the wins, TCU begins the season with a 2-0 record and the team is scheduled to return to the field Friday, April 22 when the Titans host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.