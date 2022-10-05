10.6 Marcos Mendez.JPG

Marcos Mendez works his way past a Bomber defender in the midfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A week removed from a 2-0 loss to the Jordan Hubman, the Tri-City United boys soccer team hosted the Cannon Falls Bombers Tuesday night in Montgomery. Sophomore forward Rafeal Balcazar tallied a hat trick for the Titans, while the defense combined to post a clean sheet for the 3-0 victory.

10.6 Angel Ruiz Gomez.JPG

Angel Ruiz Gomez unleashes a kick at the Cannon Falls net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Rafael Balcazar.JPG

Rafeal Balcazar cuts back into the box from the back line to set up a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

