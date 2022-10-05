A week removed from a 2-0 loss to the Jordan Hubman, the Tri-City United boys soccer team hosted the Cannon Falls Bombers Tuesday night in Montgomery. Sophomore forward Rafeal Balcazar tallied a hat trick for the Titans, while the defense combined to post a clean sheet for the 3-0 victory.
"We've been a little shorthanded with injuries, but the guys who have had to step in have gotten more comfortable in those roles," said TCU head coach Darren Iverson. "We were playing a team tonight that let us be more aggressive in our counterattacks, and that's what we really want to be doing."
With the win, the Titans have improved to 9-4 on the season, having won five of their last six contests. The success in the wins column for this team could be surprising to many, considering the team went winless last season, but there was a belief in the team having this kind of turnaround.
"We added a phenomenal seventh grader in Angel Ruiz Gomez, but all of the guys who came back after having played last year got a taste of winning early," said Iverson. "That winning has been contagious; spirits are high, and I give all the credit to the guys"
Tuesday night's match showed that experience as the Titan's didn't find instant success on offense with a lot of play being relegated to the middle of the field. But when the Bombers overextended, that's when TCU made them pay with quick counterattacks that put the Cannon Falls defense on their heels.
With much of the defense focused on collapsing around Ruiz Gomez, Balcazar took advantage of his opportunities to either push the defense further into the box or find teammates for good looks, and when halftime arrived, TCU had a 2-0 lead.
A big factor in the Titan's transformation this season has been the experience of returning letter winners and players coming up from the JV level who have dealt with their fair share of hardships in the first years of the TCU soccer program's existence.
"I hope that they know as the program grows that they were a huge piece of it," said IVerson. "I know we have counted on all our players coming back with varsity experience, but also guys coming up from JV like Ian and Juan."
TCU will play its final match of the regular season Monday, Oct. 10 when the team hosts the Sibley East Wolverines and after that, it's about preparing for the postseason.
"I'm hoping that we can maintain our good attitude and energy and that we can be resilient," said Iverson. "The thing that stands out from last year and not winning any games, is that when something bad happens on the field this team is capable of handling it."