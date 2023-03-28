3.30 Marco Reyes.jpg

Marco Reyes (right) pushes himself to the finish line to take first in the 55m dash. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday night, the Tri-City United track and field boys and girls teams opened the 2023 season on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato inside of Myers Field House. With a high level of competition from Belle Plaine, Sibley East and Glencoe-Silver Lake, several Titans had impressive days in the unscored meet.

3.30 Yasmin Ruiz.jpg

Yasmin Ruiz leads a pack of runners around a turn. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)


3.30 Ruby Luna.jpg

Ruby Luna clears a hurdle as she races alongside a Belle Plaine hurdler. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 Alexis Marcussen.jpg

Alexis Marcussen gets airborne during a long jump attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 Luke Holicky.jpg

Luke Holicky clears a hurdle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 Henry Schendel.jpg

Henry Schendel winds up for a shot put throw. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

