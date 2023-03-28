Saturday night, the Tri-City United track and field boys and girls teams opened the 2023 season on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato inside of Myers Field House. With a high level of competition from Belle Plaine, Sibley East and Glencoe-Silver Lake, several Titans had impressive days in the unscored meet.
For the girls team, Kaitlyn Hartwig earned a pair of third-place finishes in the 55 meter and 200m dashes with times of 8.12 and 29.99 respectively. Kaylee Gogerty led TCU in the 600m and 800m runs finishing fifth and fourth with times of 1:59.02 and 2:47.94 respectively.
In the 1000m run, Yasmin Ruiz closed the gap in the final stretch to finish second with a time of 3:30.43 just a fraction of a second behind the runner from Belle Plaine who earned the win with a time of 3:30.36. Ruby Luna paced the Titans in the 55m hurdles with a time of 10.72 to finish third.
The 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams for the girls finished second and third with times of 2:02.45 and 4:59.34 respectively.
In the triple Jump, Alexis Marcussen posted the top mark for TCU with a leap of 29 feet and six inches to finish fifth while Kaia Krocak finished fourth in the shot put with a top throw of 28'7".
For the Boys team, Marco Reyes earned a convincing first-place victory with a time of 6.95 before claiming second in the 200m dash with a time of 24.86. Connor Flintrop ran the 400m dash for the Titans and claimed second place with a time of 58.21.
In the 1000m run, Michael Pichotta and Alan Ortiz finished third and fifth respectively with times of 3:10.21 and 3:13.80. Evan Skluzacek finished as the runner up in the 55m hurdles with a time of 10.09 while Gavin Phelps (10.64) finished fifth.
The 4x200m relay team claimed first for TCU while the 4x400m relay team finished fourth with times of 1:42.51 and 4:08.90 respectively. Lucas Holicky claimed fourth place in the high jump with a top clear of 5'6".
Reyes continued his phenomenal day finishing first in the long jump with a top mark of 18'9" while Holicky finished fourth with a leap of 18'4.5". In the triple jump, Janik Wagner claimed fourth with a jump of 36'2".
Henry Schendel wrapped up the day finishing fourth in the shot put with a top throw of 38'0.5".
TCU will return to action Friday March 31 when the team returns to MSU-Mankato for the Minnesota River Conference meet. Events are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.