Thursday and Friday night, the Tri-City United boys basketball team played the nightcap games in the TCU Holiday Tournament. Thursday, the Titans faced Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and earned a 68-49 victory before the team returned Friday, facing Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton who they defeated 55-40.


