Thursday and Friday night, the Tri-City United boys basketball team played the nightcap games in the TCU Holiday Tournament. Thursday, the Titans faced Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and earned a 68-49 victory before the team returned Friday, facing Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton who they defeated 55-40.
With the wins, the Titans are now 3-1 (1-1 MRC) on the season, matching their win total from last season despite just being four games into the year.
“It feels really good matching our season win total from last year and really seems like we are taking a step in the right direction,” said Luke Holicky after the win Friday. “The energy seems different this year and everyone seems really locked in.”
While Thursday’s win proved to be relatively drama free, the game against the Bulldogs on Friday required a total team effort. The offense really struggled for TCU in the first half as JWP put up a defensive wall and as a result the Titans went into the half down 24-19.
Coming out of the break, forward Reggie Vosejpka blocked back-to-back shots to open the action which propelled TCU to to an 11-5 run capped off by a Luke Holicky three pointer that gave the team a 30-29 lead. The Titans continued the run fueled by defense as they flooded the passing lanes for the Bulldogs and forced several turnovers.
JWP managed to tie the game with just under nine minutes remaining with a three pointer and after a missed TCU shot, Vosejpka blocked another shot, his third of the half, and once again the momentum shift led to a big run from the Titans.
“I really liked how the bigs played in the second half, especially Reggie, he’s a really athletic guy,” noted Holicky.
TCU ripped off an 11-0 run with Nolan Readmond and Holicky continuing to attack the hoop and down late, the Bulldogs were forced to start fouling which didn’t prove effective as the Titans took care of business at the foul line.
Holicky finished the game with a team-high 16 points to lead the way for the Titans in the 55-40 victory.
Weather permitting, TCU will return to the hardwood Thursday, Jan. 5 when they host the Sibley East Wolverines.