10.13 team firework.JPG

The Titans take the field as fireworks go off in the West Endzone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the sights and sounds of homecoming permeating the night air in Montgomery Friday night, creating the setting for the Tri-City United Titans football team as they hosted rival Norwood Young America. Despite a standing-room only crowd cheering the team on, turnovers would spell doom for the Titans as the Raiders scored 21 of their points off of them, ultimately earning the 24-8 victory over TCU.

10.13 Crowd.JPG

The stands were packed for homecoming. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Dylan Hollom.JPG

Dylan Hollom returns the opening kickoff. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Caden O'Malley.JPG

Caden O'Malley makes a diving tackle of the NYA running back in the backfield for a loss. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Luke Holicky.JPG

Luke Holicky breaks up a pass along the sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 king Henry Schendel and queen Rhia Krautkremer.JPG

The 2022 Tri-City United Queen and King, Rhia Krautkremer and Henry Schendel. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Marco Reyes.JPG

Marco Reyes hauls in a pass along the sideline while being defended. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Henry Schendel.JPG

Henry Schendel takes the ball to the official after converting a two-point play in the fourth quarter. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments