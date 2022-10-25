At halftime Tuesday night, it would have seemed unlikely that the Tri-City United Titans and Worthington Trojans would combine for 32 points in the second half after a relatively slow paced first half, dominated by the ground game.
A turnover followed by a three-play drive and a kickoff return all in the first two minutes of the second half provided an explosive return to action that resulted in the Titans pulling away for a 40-13 win.
"This was a good momentum-building win for our team," said TCU head coach Matt Collins. "We put together some great physical drives and controlled the clock for the entire game."
With the victory, the Titans earned the right to advance to the Section 3AAA semifinals against top-seeded Waseca. The game will be played Saturday, Oct. 29 with kickoff in Waseca scheduled for 2 p.m.
In the victory, TCU gained 339 yards on the ground led by senior Marco Reyes who routinely found the edge on sweep plays to gain 89 yards on just eight carries. In a fun bit of symmetry, Connor Flintrop and Cole Franek each rushed for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while both Caden O'Malley and Henry Schendel scored touchdowns on the ground.
O'Malley's score came on an inside handoff to a reverse that saw him hit the edge and score from 26 yards out.
"Defensively we only allowed one score with Worthington's other score coming on a kickoff return for touchdown in the second half," added Collins. "We felt like we finally put a complete game together and are hoping to keep riding this momentum into Saturday's game at Waseca."
The defense for the Titans only allowed five first downs in the victory, as Worthington heavily relied on the run game, an area where the TCU defense was glad to step up to the challenge.
Entering the second half with a 14-7 lead, the Titans were able to recover the opening kickoff that was muffed by Trojan return man. Three big rushing plays were capped off by a Flintrop 10-yard run on a pitch that scored.
The same Trojan returner received the following kickoff, but this time he took it 70 yards to the house. This would prove to be the final score of the game for Worthington while the Titans would go on to score three more times in the victory.