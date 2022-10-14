10.20 Marco Reyes.JPG

Marco Reyes holds the ball high and tight as he rounds his blockers. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night the St. Peter and Tri-City United football teams treated fans to a game that would have looked just as much at home in 1922 as it does today. With both the Saints and Titans fighting for every inch of the football field, multiple possessions over 12 plays and a combined 10 points, what the game lacked in terms of finesse, it made up for in drama. Thanks to a pair of second-half interceptions and a late goal-line stop, the St. Peter Saints claimed the 7-3 victory despite TCU's time of possession advantage.

10.20 Henry Schendel.JPG

Henry Schendel throws past a St. Peter defender to a target on the right hash. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Luke Holicky.JPG

Luke Holicky finds some open space on a run to the right. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

