Alan Ortiz dribbles the ball in the midfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Having earned the right to host a first-round matchup in the Section 2A boys soccer tournament, Tri-City United found itself faced off against an accomplished Fairmont squad with both teams seeking a place in the semi-final round. A couple of bad breaks including an own goal off a deflected shot would prove to be the downfall for the Titans as the Cardinals were able to survive a second-half surge to win 3-1.

Angel Ruiz Gomez cuts between a pair of Fairmont defenders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Aven Prigge dribbles the ball past a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
TCU keeper Luke Skluzacek punches away the ball from an attacking Cardinal player in the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

