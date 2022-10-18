Having earned the right to host a first-round matchup in the Section 2A boys soccer tournament, Tri-City United found itself faced off against an accomplished Fairmont squad with both teams seeking a place in the semi-final round. A couple of bad breaks including an own goal off a deflected shot would prove to be the downfall for the Titans as the Cardinals were able to survive a second-half surge to win 3-1.
"I'm really proud of the way that we played," said TCU head coach Darren Iverson. "They made some great plays early and we had a couple of bad breaks so the result was that we dug ourselves a hole, but these kids just kept coming back and had almost all the second-half chances including a goal."
In the opening minutes of the match, both teams traded long passes as they looked for weak spots in the defenses and it would be Fairmont who struck first. The Cardinals got the ball to their highly dangerous striker senior Prince Lebbi who was able to use good position in the box to score the go-ahead goal.
A bad bounce shortly afterword saw Fairmont get an odd man rush and after an initial save by keeper Luke Skluzacek, a rebounded ball was put back into the net to give the Cardinals a two-goal lead going into halftime.
TCU came out of the break with a clear intent on keeping the pressure on Fairmont's defense and the Titans were able to generate several great looks on runs from strikers Angel Ruiz Gomez and Rafael Balcazar that either just missed or were stopped by the Fairmont keeper.
"We knew every game in this section, seeds two through seven, would be tough and that Fairmont was a good team," noted Iverson.
The Cardinals playing on the defensive didn't look to create much on the other side, but one break resulted in a devastating own-goal for the Titans. As the Cardinal wing brought the ball along the right side, he played the ball into the box with a hard hit pass that deflected off the midsection of a TCU defender and into the goal.
The furious attack from the Titans was able to generate a goal with just over 10 minutes remaining in the match after a penalty in the box resulted in a goal kick. Balcazar took the kick for TCU and scored with a well-placed ball, cutting the deficit to two goals, but that would be all the team could muster.
The loss ends the Titan's season with a 10-5 record, a massive improvement from last year's winless season and there is a lot to look forward to for the program.
"These kids have a lot to be proud of given how much they've accomplished," said Iverson.