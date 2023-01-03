TCU Audrey Vosejpka.jpg

Audrey Vosejpka drives past a JWP defender to lay the ball up and in. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Tri-City United girls basketball team hosted the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament Thursday and Friday between Christmas and New Years and as the hosts, faced off against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. After falling to the Buccaneers 62-45 Thursday, the Titans rebounded with a hard-fought 54-51 victory over the Bulldogs to earn the tournament split.


TCU Sam Tiede.jpg

Sam Tiede bodies past a Bulldog defender to the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
TCU Ava Flintrop.jpg

Ava Flintrop spins past a defender and to the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
TCU Gabriella Dahlke.jpg

Gabriella Dahlke spots up for a three in the left corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

