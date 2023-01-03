The Tri-City United girls basketball team hosted the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament Thursday and Friday between Christmas and New Years and as the hosts, faced off against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. After falling to the Buccaneers 62-45 Thursday, the Titans rebounded with a hard-fought 54-51 victory over the Bulldogs to earn the tournament split.
With the results, TCU is now 4-5 (2-2 MRC) on the season before returning to the hardwood Tuesday, Jan. 10 on the road against the Waseca Bluejays.
In the loss to WEM, the Titans fell behind 28-17 going into the half and the Bucs managed to hold onto the lead and extend it, earning the 62-45 win.
Sophie Whipps led TCU in scoring with 10 points while Ella Schmiesing added nine in the loss.
Friday, the game started much better for the Titans as they built an early double-digit lead on the way to taking a nine-point advantage into the break. TCU opened the second half with an 8-0 run to set the pace in the second half.
The Bulldogs made their way back into the game getting to the line seemingly at will and slowly chipped into the deficit, leading to an and-one that cut the Titan's lead to 51-47 with 1:49 remaining. On the next possession, TCU missed the front end of a one-and-one before JWP drove to the hoop and drilled a layup to cut the deficit to two points.
Audrey Vosejpka and Emma Skluzacek were sent to the line for the Titans on the next two possessions and were able to make their shots to hold off the Bulldogs, earning the 54-51 win.
Vosejpka led TCU in scoring with 15 points while Sam Tiede added nine points in the win.