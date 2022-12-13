Tuesday night the Tri-City United wrestling team traveled to Mankato do battle with the Mankato West Scarlets in a non-conference dual. With neither team posting a full squad, the Titans rolled to a 53-26 victory over the Scarlets.
"We've got a lot of work to do and we're getting there week by week," said TCU co-head coach Paul Norgren. "We have a lot of young kids that are coming in we just have to stay focused on the positives and keep going from there."
The first non-forfeit victory for the Titans was earned by Riley Skluzacek who was able to control the action from the word go, ultimately earning a 17-1 tech fall victory. Nathan Blaschko followed up that victory with a fall victory before Cole Franek added to the Titans lead with a fall of his own two minutes into the match.
The Scarlets took the next four matches including receiving a forfeit victory before Caden O'Malley, the No. 1 ranked AA wrestler at 182 pounds in the state of Minnesota, righted the ship for TCU. Despite wrestling up a weight division at 195, O'Malley made one quick move to lock his opponents leg and after getting the cover, immediately got the fall victory, a mere 26 seconds into the contest.
Marco Reyes earned a forfeit victory at 220 before Kolton Duff wrapped up the dual with a fall victory in the 285 contest.
The Titans will return to action Friday and Saturday when they will take part in the Redwood River Riot, an annual Invitational tournament that features dozens of the top wrestling programs in the state of Minnesota.
Tri-City United - 53, Mankato West - 26
106: Gage Factor (TCU) over (MAWE) (For.) 113: Tucker Skulzacek (TCU) over (MAWE) (For.) 120: Robert Wicks (MAWE) over Eli Viskocil (TCU) (MD 15-7) 126: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Ian Risto (MAWE) (TF 17-1 0:00) 132: Nathan Blaschko (TCU) over Carter Anderson (MAWE) (Fall 3:20) 138: Cole Franek (TCU) over Vincent Weimer (MAWE) (Fall 2:00) 145: Chris Johnson (TCU) over (MAWE) (For.) 152: Shafer Ehmke (MAWE) over Brant Lemieux (TCU) (MD 14-3) 160: Evan Wiebers (MAWE) over Parker Hanson (TCU) (Fall 1:39) 170: Damian Riewe (MAWE) over Kaden Malecha (TCU) (Fall 1:28) 182: Brody Koberoski (MAWE) over (TCU) (For.) 195: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Alex Akim (MAWE) (Fall 0:26) 220: Marco Reyes (TCU) over (MAWE) (For.) 285: Kolton Duff (TCU) over Ryver Breedlove (MAWE) (Fall 0:10)