Thursday evening, Tri-City United track and field hosted a four-team invitational, featuring Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet, Hutchinson and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Enjoying near-perfect conditions for the competition, the Titans girls claimed first place with a team score of 144 points, while the boys finished first with a score of 190.
Highlights came for the Titans early and often beginning with Allison Rynda claiming first in the 100m dash with a time of 13.64 while Jillian Houn finished second with a time of 14.20 followed by Aubrie Bartnett who finished fourth with a time of 14.57. In the 100m hurdles, Khloe Flicek finished second with a time of 18.30 with Kristin Siebsen finishing third with a time of 19.02.
In the 200m dash, Kaitlyn Hartwig set a PR with a time of 27.63 to finish first while Jillian Houn (29.51) and Madeline Ruger (29.82) finished third and fourth. Kirstin Siebsen finished fourth in the 300m hurdles and in the 400m dash, Carly Hartwig and Madeline Ruger finished second and fourth respectively with times of 1:00.22 and 1:05.75.
In the 800m run, Kaylee Gogerty finished second with a time of 2:38.86. Yasmin Ruiz earned first place in both the 1600m run and 3200m run with times of 5:50.98 and 12:47.61 respectively.
In the field events, Kaia Krocak finished third in discus with a PR of 82 feet even while Kristin Siebsen finished third in the high jump with a top clear of 4'6". In the pole vault, Louise Stock finished second with a top clear of 7'6" while Sophia Smith and Yasmin Ruiz tied for third with a clear of 7'.
Krocak and Kaylee Harkins finished second and third respectively in the shot put posting throws of 30'3" and 29'11.5". Flicek finished second in the triple jump with a top mark of 32'.
In the 4x100m relay race, the team of Jillian Houn, Flicek, Alexis Marcussen and Allison Rynda finished second with a time of 54.43 and in the 4x200m relay race, the team of C. Hartwig, K. Hartwig, Flicek and Rynda claimed first with a time of 1:51.66.
The 4x400m relay team of C. Hartwig, K. Hartwig, Ruger and Flicek finished first with a time of 4:21.99 and the final relay race, the 4x800m, saw the team of Makayla Erickson, Megan Marek, Lillian Rondorf and Kaylee Gogerty finished first with a time of 11:36.31.
Boys highlights began with Rafael Balcazar claiming second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.38. In the 110m hurdles, Lucas Holicky posted a PR with a time of 17.75 to finish first. Abram Chimal finished first in the 200m dash with a time of 24.68 and in the 300m hurdles, Isaac Garza finished third with a time of 50.93.
In the 400m dash, TCU swept the podium led by Marco Reyes who claimed first with a time of 53.03 followed by Connor Flintrop (53.47) and Goi Ruei (53.72). The Titans followed that success up with a sweep of the podium in the 800m run led by Dante Juberian (2:01.97) followed by Rafael Balcazar (2:17.10) and Grant Fitterer (2:19.80). Juberian followed the win in the 800m run with a first-place finish in the 1600m run with a time of 4:50.62.
In the 3200m run, Caleb Robrahn posted his best time of the year, finishing first with a mark of 12:35.69.
Discus saw Henry Schendel and Jose Tappo finish second and third with top throws of 124'5" and 113' respectively, followed closely by Luke Skluzacek who claimed fourth with a toss of 111'10". In the high jump, Connor Flintrop earned first with a top clear of 5'6" while Rafael Balcazar earned third with a height of 5'.
TCU swept the podium in the long jump led by Juberian (20'6.5') followed by Lucas Holicky (19'1.25") and Parker Hanson (17'11.5"). In the pole vault, Eli Viskocil finished second with a top clear of 9'.
Tappo, Schendel and Reyes swept the podium in the shout put with throws of 41'9", 41'4" and 38'9" respectively. In the triple jump, Holicky and Janik Wagner finished first and second with top marks of 38'6" and 38'4.5" respectively.
TCU continued its domination in the relay races where the team of Chimal, Reyes, Flintrop and Janik Wagner finished first in the 4x100m with a time of 45.69 and in the 4x200m race, Holicky, Chimal, Parker Hanson and Wagner finished first with a time of 1:38.18.
The 4x400m relay team of Ruei, Flintrop, Reyes and Juberian finished first with a time of 3:38.03 and to cap off the event, the 4x800m team of Grant Fitterer, Pichotta, Viskocil and Gavin Phelps finished second with a time of 9:22.30.
TCU track and field will return to action Thursday, May 18 when the team travels to Belle Plaine to compete in the Minnesota River Conference Tournament. Events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.