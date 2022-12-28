Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
TCU wrestling at Fargo Tournament — 8 a.m.
LS-H girls basketball at TCU Holiday Tournament — 9 a.m.
LS-H boys basketball at TCU Holiday Tournament — 9 a.m.
TCU boys basketball hosting TCU Holiday Tournament — 9 a.m.
TCU girls basketball hosting TCU Holiday Tournament — 9 a.m.
FRIDAY
TCU boys basketball hosting TCU Holiday Tournament — 9 a.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H wrestling at Windom quad — 5 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at Lester Prairie — 6 p.m.
Minnesota River boys at Mound Westonka — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls vs. Litchfield — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at HL-W-W — 7 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. St. Clair — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Lester Prairie — 7:30
