A Minnesota River Bulldog youth hockey player leads the girls varsity team onto the ice, waving the Stars and Stripes. (Ben Camp photos/southernminn.com)
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
LS-H Wrestling at Medford Quad — 5 p.m.
Minnesota River Boys Hockey vs. Mankato West — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River Boys Hockey at Waconia — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Medford — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Wabasso — 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cleveland girls basketball vs. St. Clair — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at WEM — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. Fairmont — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
LS-H wrestling at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invite — 9:30 a.m.
TCU wrestling at Faribault (Dick Schiels Invite) — 10 a.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake — 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Wabasso — 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Cleveland girls basketball at GHEC-T-ML — 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cleveland boys basketball vs. LCWM — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey at Hutchinson — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls hockey vs. Albert Lea — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball at Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball at NYA — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball at Fairmont — 7:30 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
