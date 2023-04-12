Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
TCU track and field at Belle Plaine — 4:15 p.m.
LS-H baseball vs. Lester Prairie — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball at Lester Prairie — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H softball at Belle Plaine — 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H baseball at Mankato Loyola (ISG Field) — 4 p.m.
MONDAY
LS-H and TCU girls golf vs. multiple schools (Le Sueur Country Club) — 4 p.m.
LS-H baseball vs. TCU — 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H and TCU boys golf vs. multiple schools (Le Sueur Country Club) — 4 p.m.
LS-H softball at NYA — 4 p.m.
TCU softball vs. Belle Plaine (Doubleheader) — 4 p.m.
LS-H track and field at Sibley East — 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. LCWM — 4:30 p.m.
TCU track and field vs. Multiple schools— 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. NRHEG — 5 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Mankato Loyola — 6 p.m.
LS-H softball at NYA — 6 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
