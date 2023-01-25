Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
THURSDAY
TCU wrestling at Hutchinson Tri — 5 p.m.
Minnesota River vs. Rochester Lourdes — 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Aldon-Conger — 7 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at Madelia — 7 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. LS-H — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball at NRHEG — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H wrestling at Lamberton tournament — 4 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball at St. Clair — 5:45 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. MCW — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls vs. Hutchinson — 7 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. LS-H — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
TCU wrestling at Faribault Quad. — 9 a.m.
Minnesota River girls vs. Marshall — 12 p.m.
Minnesota River boys vs. Marshall — 4 p.m.
LS-H basketball vs. Windom (Southwest Minnesota State University) — 5 p.m.
MONDAY
TCU boys basketball at Nicollet — 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Mankato Loyola — 7 p.m.
TCU girls basketball at New Ulm — 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H wrestling at Madelia — 5 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at JWP — 6 p.m.
Minnesota River boys at Waseca — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls vs. Fairmont — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. NYA — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. New Ulm — 7:15 p.m.
