Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
Cleveland boys basketball vs. WEM — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. MVL — 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota River boys at Mankato East (Section Tournament, All Seasons Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
TCU wrestling at St. Peter (Section 2AA Individual Tournament) — 5 p.m.
TCU girls basketball at St. Clair — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball at Hope Academy — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Lester Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
LS-H wrestling at NYA (Section 4A Individual tournament) — 8 a.m.
TCU wrestling at St. Peter (Section 2AA Individual Tournament) — 11 a.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. Windom (Big South Conference Showcase, Waseca H.S.) — 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cleveland girls basketball at Buffalo Lake-Hector (Section 2A Tournament) — 7 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. TBA (Section 2AA Tournament, high seed home) — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. TBA (Section 2AA Tournament, high seed home) — 7 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Cleveland — 7:15 p.m.
