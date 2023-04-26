Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
LS-H baseball at Sibley East (DH)— 4 p.m.
LS-H and TCU track and field at Jordan — 4 p.m.
TCU baseball at NYA (DH)(U of M - Siebert Field) — 4 p.m.
TCU softball at Lester Prairie (DH) — 4 p.m.
Cleveland softball at MCW — 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
TCU boys golf at New Prague Invite — 1 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Mankato Loyola — 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cleveland softball at Caswell Park Invite — 10 a.m.
LS-H softball at Eden Prairie tournament — 10 a.m.
MONDAY
LS-H baseball vs. Mayer Lutheran — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Alden-Conger — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Sibley East — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H and TCU boys golf at Jordan — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H softball at Eastview — 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. Belle Plaine — 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H and TCU girls golf at Jordan — 1 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Sibley East — 4 p.m.
TCU track and field at New Ulm — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. Madelia — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball at Madelia — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball vs. Belle Plaine — 5 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. Lester Prairie — 5 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Sibley East — 6 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
